Partner Content: The Roosevelts Return to Fair Park

On Friday June 12, 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt visited the Centennial Exposition at Fair Park as part of a pre-re-election campaign swing through the South.

His car entered through the gate by the auditorium and continued down First Avenue, turning left on Grand, past the Federal building and the Hall of State before entering the Cotton Bowl to a crowd of 50,000 where he gave a 30-minute speech, which was broadcast on national network radio, ending it with “I salute the Empire of Texas.”

This March 21, the Roosevelts return to Fair Park.

Dallas Historical Society is honored to host “From Hyde Park to Fair Park-A Conversation with the Roosevelt Grandchildren and their Remembrances of Grandmère and Pa.” The exclusive engagement is a tribute to the Roosevelt legacy with the last remaining family members who remember Eleanor and Franklin. This the only place they will be together discussing their personal memories.

Those participating in the intimate discussion of their grandparents are Anna “Anne” Roosevelt, daughter of James “Jimmy” Roosevelt the first son of FDR and ER, Elliott “Tony” Roosevelt Jr., son of Elliott Roosevelt, second son of FDR and ER, Franklin Roosevelt III “Frank”, son of FDR and ER’s third son Franklin Jr, and Nina Roosevelt Gibson, daughter of John, the youngest child of FDR and ER.

Paul Sparrow, director of the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum, will moderate the discussion, which will take place in the Margaret & Al Hill Lecture Hall in the Hall of State.

For tickets go to dallashistory.org. All proceeds support Dallas Historical Society.