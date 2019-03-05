Crime Reports: Feb. 25 – March 3

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: HAVE A SEAT

Look, we can all agree that going into someone’s home and taking things that don’t belong to you is rude. Apparently, two men who visited a home in the 3600 block of Greenbrier Drive around 3 p.m. March 1 didn’t get the memo and left with two $6,000 chairs – without permission.

HIGHLAND PARK

25 Monday

A $685 check meant to pay off a credit card bill was intercepted sometime after being dropped in a mailbox and then the “pay to” line was doctored in “sloppy handwriting” to pay a Craig J Simms, a resident told police at 4:30 p.m. from her home in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

A police officer found a blue Schwinn bicycle around 5 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lakeside Drive, which appeared to have possibly been taken from a trash can and abandoned on the street due to rust on the chain and handlebars and deflated tires.

27 Wednesday

Reported at 3:54 p.m.: The street sign at the intersection of Westside Drive and Holland Avenue was struck and damaged by a vehicle described as a black, four-door sedan. The car was last seen southbound on Westside Drive.

28 Thursday

Last seen around 10 p.m.: A red 2012 Toyota Corolla, valued at $8,000. The vehicle was reported stolen around 11:18 p.m. from the 4200 block of Oak Lawn Avenue.

1 Friday

After backing his silver Honda Accord into a parking spot around 2 p.m., a man walked into Ralph Lauren at Highland Park Village and stole about $5,000 worth of merchandise; three sweaters, three T-shirts, and three pairs of pants

3 Sunday

Around 9:50 a.m., a seemingly new red Echo Sigma “Get Home Bag” backpack, valued $300, was found behind a tree in the 4300 block of Westway Avenue.

Another thief inside a Honda sedan was reported to have parked outside of a Highland Park Village retailer around 2 p.m. (this time Jimmy Choo) and quickly steal two purses, valued at $3,745, before driving away. However, this time he wasn’t as quick and a witness was able to jot down the license plate number. According to the police report, the owner of the car has three local Class C traffic violations and a record from Georgia that includes armed bank robbery, sexual battery, and possession of marijuana.

UNIVERSITY PARK

27 Wednesday

More than $81,000 worth of jewelry last seen around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 27 was reported stolen from the home of a 96-year-old woman in the 2700 block of Purdue Street by the homeowner’s daughter.

1 Friday

A $10,000 men’s Maurice Lacroix watch was reported stolen around 1:53 p.m. from a home in the 3900 block of Southwestern Boulevard. The watch was last seen Aug. 1, 2018.

2 Saturday

Stolen before 7:50 a.m.: audio recording equipment, valued at $200, from a 2016 silver Honda HR-V parked overnight in the 3200 block of Marquette Street.

An unlocked 2006 white Jeep Wrangler parked overnight in the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue was rummaged through and a backpack, valued at $510, was stolen sometime before 9:30 a.m.

A MacBook Air, iLok, Sennheiser 17 headphones, and a swiss army knife (collectively valued at $3,780) were all stolen before noon from a 2014 gray Jeep Wrangler parked overnight in the 4300 block of Normandy Avenue.

3 Sunday

Stolen before 8:30 a.m.: a 2014 green Toyota Corolla, valued at $15,000, parked overnight in the 3500 block of Bryn Mawr Drive.

A pistol was stolen sometime overnight from an unlocked 2018 white Cadillac Escalade parked in the 3800 block of Caruth Boulevard, the owner reported to police at 1 p.m.