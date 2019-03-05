Dallas Eats: From Southern Fare to Mardi Gras Tacos

From a new downtown eatery serving honest Southern fare to Mardi Gras inspired tacos and cocktails, Dallas’ dining experience continues to evolve.

Here is a roundup of food we’re drooling over.

City Hall Bistro

The Adolphus

A new Main Street entrance and menu have been announced at the all-day southern European-inspired eatery inside The Adolphus by Chef Jeramie Robison. Through Friday, March 8, neighboring businesses and hotel guests alike can take advantage of $3 Falafel Pita Sandwiches from a retro-fitted flower cart stationed by the new entrance during opening week. Chef Robison has also announced a stream of new menu items. New dishes include Rigatoni Bolognese with black pepper ricotta, fennel pollen, grilled ciabatta and parmesan, Duck Confit with sunchokes, truffle cherry relish, arugula, and manchego; and Steamed Mussels with grilled leeks, pepper vinaigrette, and olive crumble.

Central Bar

4610 N. Central Expressway

For the first time in 78 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has announced the addition of a full-service bar, Central Bar, to their original location in Dallas, giving guests a more legit Texas barbecue experience.

Elm Street Cask & Kitchen

1525 Elm St.

From Southern fare to a bourbon bar, a new downtown eatery led by executive chef Benjamin Maulsby is now open. The menu highlights include Fried Green Tomatoes with Texas caviar succotash; Beer Can Chicken with apple cornbread stuffing, almonds and charred carrots; and Shrimp & Blue Corn Grits with andouille sausage and smoked gouda.

Malibu Poke

3888 Oak Lawn

The fast fine-casual poke spot is now offering Grilled Chicken. This is the first non-seafood protein available at Malibu Poke. Adding this option opens the poke concept to seafood lovers and land lovers alike.

The Henry

2301 N. Akard St.

Did you know one of the city’s new dinner hotspots also serves breakfast? The Uptown eatery offers refreshing menu items like the Smoked Norwegian Salmon & Flower Child Scramble and a variety of morning beverages such as The Dropout & Good Morning Sunshine. The Henry also features a plethora of indoor seating near its bustling Coffee Bar (tables include electrical panels for smart-device charging needs) and an outdoor patio space overlooking The Union’s plaza, both perfect for morning meetings and meet-ups.

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Ave.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Truluck’s will serve a specialty cocktail on March 16 and 17 called “Truluck of the Irish.” Served on the rocks, the drink will include Teelings Irish Whiskey, Gran Classico, Lemon Juice, and Liber and Co. Blood Orange Cordial.

Uchi Dallas and Uchiba Dallas

2817 Maple Ave.

Only available in Dallas, the Whiskey + Wagyu and Sushi + Sake menus have made their happy hour menu debuts. As the name suggests Uchi’s “Sushi + Sake” menu offers sushi, maki, and favorites from the cool and hot tastings menus with sake, beer, and wine selections. Uchiba’s “Whisky + Wagyu” happy hour features selections of coveted Wagyu beef, recognized as America’s finest, alongside inventive Japanese whiskey cocktails, all offered at happy hour prices from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Velvet Taco

3012 Henderson Ave.

You can celebrate Mardi Gras daily at this funky, fast-casual restaurant known for creating tacos with international flavors. Through March 10, Gator Gras will be on the menu (Fried alligator, house shred, chipotle crema, corn pico, garnished with micro cilantro, on a homemade hibiscus corn tortilla).

Water Grill

1920 McKinney Ave.

Local seafood aficionados say that Spot Prawns are one of the hardest menu items to find in Dallas — a McKinney Avenue grill is making it easy – through October. And while there are several ways to enjoy Spot Prawns, Water Grill says they’re keeping it simple, serving the shrimp by the pound, it is prepared with black olive tapenade, toasted quinoa, and a citrus salad.

