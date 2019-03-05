Life’s a Picnic With New Dallas Arboretum Exhibit

Dallas Blooms, one of the largest floral festivals in the Southwest, is now on view at The Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum contains over 100 varieties of spring-blooming bulbs and 500,000 tulips plus hundreds of thousands of other spring flowers.

The theme for the event is “Life’s a Picnic” and features a giant picnic scene comprised of a “larger-than-life” 40-foot picnic blanket, a vase of flowers, a picnic basket with a pie, and a giant picnic ant.

“Dallas Blooms showcases the creativity of our Horticulture staff, and this year we wanted to use their skills to celebrate one of the top picnic spots in the Metroplex,” said Alan Walne, Dallas Arboretum board chairman.

The six-week celebration, presented by Iberiabank, will include tasting and cooking classes along with wine and beer pairings.

Every weekend, there’s live music on the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn—the perfect place to picnic—to listen to the sounds of the best of the best party bands during Dallas Blooms. Each week also showcases one of the best picnic scenes throughout film.

Audiences will also be able to expand their knowledge and take historical tours or attend book signings and speakers at the exhibit, which runs through April 7.

Reoccurring events include Mommy and Me Mondays & Tiny Tot Tuesdays, Wine Down Wednesdays with Checkered Past Winery, and Spring Tea.

To find out more information go to their website.