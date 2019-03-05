Mom Launches All-In-One Body Lounge

An all-in-one “body maintenance” shop in University Park is aiming to tackle individual health from every level – and with a personal touch that doesn’t resemble a hospital waiting room.

It took a move from Los Angeles, though, to make Copper Dallas’ dream of opening a health boutique a reality.

(ABOVE: Body Lounge Park Cities offers chiropractic massage, IV vitamin drips, and plans for weight loss. Courtesy photos)

Dallas was vice-president of marketing at Lyons Group Venues in Los Angeles, but her love of health and wellness was always in the back of her mind.

Her ideal shop would contain a place for vitamin and IV-therapy, a chiropractic and sports injury section, a focus on weight loss and anti-aging, and other soft tissue therapy. A patient could make one appointment, one stop, and get a full-fledged maintenance check.

“In Los Angeles, I had all types of innovative and cutting-edge treatments and therapies at my disposal,” she said. “I first tried soft tissue cupping about 10 years ago and became addicted after feeling the positive effects and benefits from it. When I was pregnant with my son, I was having horrible pains in my shoulders that were treated with dry needling. I was constantly seeking and researching new advances in the cosmetic and wellness industries.”

Opening what she wanted would prove tricky; for an all-in-one type of stop, she would need multiple types of doctors with different medical qualifications.

“I was going to several different places and doctors, and I wanted to open an [all-in-one] clinic for this reason specifically,” she said.

“There are so many people who think outside of the box in regards to wellness and self-care.” -Copper Dallas

She approached Dr. Ed La Cara, a former Army combat medic, and convinced him to join the team as the rehabilitation and body therapy expert. Dr. Katina Thornton was next on board, bringing with her an expertise in nutrition and weight loss. Together, along with Dallas, they form the team at Body Lounge Park Cities.

“Each of us has a passion for people and helping people achieve their top mental and physical wellness,” Dallas said. “It’s work, but it’s worth it.”

Among numerous combinations of services, customers can request five “tune-up” chiropractic adjustments or four soft-tissue treatments. Patients can also choose among treatments of five vitamins, and four IV treatments. Through an IV, patients can receive doses of B12, glutathione, BCAA, vitamin D and C, and magnesium.

“We felt there was a need in the area and wanted to provide a place that was convenient and easy while maintaining presence in our own personal community,” Dallas said. “There are so many people who think outside of the box in regards to wellness and self-care. There’s a natural and genuine interest and importance in staying healthy.”