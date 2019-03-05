Women’s Auxiliary Kicks-Off Spring Luncheon

The Women’s Auxiliary of Nexus Recovery Center kicked-off their spring luncheon at Interabang Books announcing bestselling novelist and essayist Anne Lamott will share her experiences at the April 30 luncheon.

About Anne Lamott: Anne Lamott, author of seven novels, several bestselling books of nonfiction, and several collections of autobiographical essays on faith. Her new book is Almost Everything: Notes on Hope published October 2018. Anne Lamott writes and speaks about subjects that begin with capital letters: Alcoholism, Motherhood, Jesus. But armed with self-effacing humor – she is laugh-out-loud funny – and ruthless honesty, Lamott converts her subjects into enchantment.

The Women’s Auxiliary of Nexus Spring Luncheon will be April 30 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas – Marsalis Hall.

(Photos by Dana Driensky)