Dwell with Dignity’s Art + Color Party

Over 200 attendees packed the new showroom of Aidan Gray in the Design District to rally for the 2019 Thrift Studio, the largest fundraiser of Dwell with Dignity.

A creative 4,500-square foot space filled with home accessories, lighting and furniture to admire and inspire, Aidan Gray served as a complimenting backdrop to Thrift Studio’s kick-off festivities, including exciting announcements about this year’s Honorary Chair, Art Chair, participating interior designer and retail partners, and sponsors. Guests sipped on wine and enjoyed delectable bites from Doug Boster Catering, such as Bacon Lollipops, Beef Crostinis, and Fontina-stuffed Arancini Fritters. However, the stars of the evening were the 36 participating artists, curated by Art Chair Mione Plant, and their displayed original art pieces.

Dwell with Dignity Founder and Interior Designer Lisa Robison, whose mother is an artist, explained that besides raising much needed funds for Dwell with Dignity, Thrift Studio is also a source to connect artists with interior designers. She said, “It is hard to be an artist, to create something personal, to put it out there to the public, and then to donate it. Thank you for putting your hearts into this. We appreciate you.”

Dwell with Dignity’s annual Thrift Studio is a luxury home furnishings pop-up shop offering dramatic discounts on luxury home décor, furniture, and original art with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Dwell with Dignity.

Thrift Studio, benefiting Dwell with Dignity, will be held at Dallas Design Center from April 5 to May 4 and is free to enter. There will also be an Opening Preview Party on April 4.

(Photos by Crystal Chatmon)