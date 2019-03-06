Lady Scots Rolling to Start 11-5A Play

After shutting out Dallas ISD foes Conrad and Bryan Adams in back-to-back games, Dawson Dabboussi and Highland Park will host Carrollton Creekview on Friday. (Photo: Rob Graham)

Highland Park is off to a flying start in District 11-5A after winning its first three games by a combined margin of 48-4. All three games have ended early because of the mercy rule.

The Lady Scots (9-5, 3-0) blanked Bryan Adams 11-0 on Tuesday after steamrolling Conrad 20-0 on March 1. HP has not allowed a run in four non-tournament games on its home field this season.

The winning streak included a 17-4 win over Carrollton Newman Smith in the district opener on Feb. 26. Claire Walker pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts, while Ava Sims recorded five hits, including two doubles.