Scotland Yard Classic Is On Deck

Better weather should greet Highland Park when it plays its first home games of the season this weekend as part of the annual Scotland Yard Classic.

During the round-robin event, the Scots (6-5) will host Sachse (11 a.m. Thursday), Flower Mound (6:30 p.m. Thursday), Denton Guyer (11 a.m. Friday), Round Rock (4 p.m. Friday), and Keller (12:30 p.m. Saturday).

The three-day tournament also features other teams — almost all of them perennial playoff contenders — playing at different sites, including Rockwall and Southlake Carroll.

HP has spent the previous two weekends playing at tournaments in Collin County. The Scots have earned victories over Sachse, Cedar Park Vista Ridge, Frisco Independence, The Colony, McKinney, and Keller Fossil Ridge. They have fallen to Coppell, Prosper, McKinney Boyd, Allen, and Frisco Heritage.

The Scots hit four home runs during the first tournament, including two by Sterling Sutcliffe and a grand slam by Cade Meuse.

This week’s tournament also provides the final tuneup for HP prior to the start of District 11-5A play on March 12 against Carrollton Newman Smith.