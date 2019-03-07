Follow the Yellow Brick Road to The J

The Jewish Community Center of Dallas’ Performing Arts Space will present the treasured family musical “Wizard of Oz Young Performs Edition” during six shows this spring.

The performances will feature two different casts of children and young adults ages 7 to 18 transforming into the roles of Dorothy, Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, Scarecrow, and other inhabitants of Oz for performances.

“It’s been such a fun journey watching our actors pour themselves into these iconic roles,” said Alise Robinson, director of The J Performing Arts Space. “And what’s even better is that through the musical theater experience these children and young adults have learned self-discovery and confidence that they can carry with them to all other aspects of their lives.”

Also joining the cast in the role of Toto are rescue dogs Monkey for the Ruby Slippers cast and Pickles for the Emerald City cast.

The production will begin at 7 p.m. April 4 with additional shows at 2 and 6 p.m. April 7; 7 p.m. April 11; and 2 and 6 p.m. April 14 at the Zale Auditorium at The J, 7900 Northaven Road. Tickets can be purchased online and are $18 in advance and $22 at the door for adults. Children’s tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.