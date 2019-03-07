Perot Museum Announces Spring Break Activities

Staying in town for Spring Break?

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science has announced a 10-day schedule of activities, demos, and extended hours from March 9 through 17. The downtown museum will stay open till 7 p.m.

The week will kick off with a Maker Mania Sleepover on March 9, inspired by the museum’s latest exhibit Art of the Brick. The sleepover is targeted to children ages 6 to 13 who love to tinker and construct.

The Art of the Brick features the largest and most elaborate display of artwork constructing using only LEGO bricks. Named by CNN as one of the world’s must-see exhibitions, it features 77 original pieces and re-imagined versions of Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Michelangelo’s David, da Vinci’s Mona Lisa, and much more.

During select times during the Spring Break extravaganza, guests will be able to enjoy live science shows, spring crafts, story time, trivia, and other hands-on activities including Superhero Science, Fire and Ice, analyzing fossils in the new Paleo Lab, and a facilitated sheep brain dissection as part of Brain Awareness Week.

