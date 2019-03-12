Car hits two pedestrians, kills one, at NorthPark Center

A vehicle struck two pedestrians in the NorthPark Center parking center around 10 p.m. on March 11, killing one and injuring another.

The pedestrians – two men aged 42 and 41 – were walking on the second floor of a garage near Nordstrom’s, according to reports, when the 28-year-old driver of the vehicle hit them. The driver was also injured.

Reports say that the man who survived was flung over a wall in the garage and landed at street level.

According to police, the driver faces a charge of manslaughter.

Names of those involved have not yet been released.