Comerica to Open New Banking Center in Snider Plaza

Comerica Bank has broken ground on its newest banking center in Snider Plaza. The location is scheduled to open early June at 6823 Hillcrest Ave.

According to a news release, the modern-style banking center will offer cutting-edge technology and first-class service Comerica customers have come to expect. Full-service banking features include Banker Connect Interactive Teller Machines inside the banking center and drive-thru, 24/7 ATM access, and extended customer service hours via virtual bankers.

There will also be two private meeting/collaboration rooms and contemporary marketing throughout the space.

“Dallas is an important market for Comerica as it’s the home to our corporate headquarters with more than 50 banking centers in the Metroplex,” said Brian Foley, Comerica’s Texas market president. “This ideal location within the heart of Dallas provides the opportunity for significant growth by building relationships with its strong neighborhoods, Southern Methodist University, and thriving business district.”

This will mark the 55th banking center location in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.