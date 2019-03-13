Out And About: Exploring Food at The Hill

There is a food explosion happening over at The Hill.

For those of you who haven’t had a chance to check out the semi-new shopping center just east of Interstate 75 on Walnut Hill Lane, The Hill is like a mecca of retail and restaurant. From the upscale men’s grooming salon Boardroom Salon from Men specialty coffee and craft beer at Civil Pour, there’s something for everyone.

While we have been working hard to visit all of the eateries at The Hill, my intern and I recently visited two restaurants that focused on our New Year’s resolutions to eat healthier.

We started at Pokéworks. The restaurant is inspired by sustainable, seasonal, and natural ingredients, and you see that right away walking in with seafood and vegetables rich in color proudly displayed at the counter.

Similar to a Snappy Salad of Chipotle, the eatery offers build-your-own dishes (for them, bowls, burritos, and salads), as well as custom-made signature works.

I’ve recently been dabbling with a plant-based version of keto, so I decided to build my own bowl with organic tofu, romaine lettuce, hijiki seaweed, avocado, black sesame seeds, and a spicy ginger sauce.

Marissa, our intern, went for a burrito and filled it with ahi tuna and salmon, avocado, mango, and greens.

Everything was light and refreshing. We left – of course in our favorite ride-share Alto, full but still capable of returning to the office.

A few days later, we popped into Luna Grill.

The restaurant has a pretty impressive menu that includes starters, main dishes, and desserts. With the logo “Eat Real, Fuel Good,” Marissa and I knew we’d be presented fresh portions that were both generous and light.

We were impressed!!

From gourmet salads to signature plates to bowls to wraps and more, it took us a moment to decide what to eat. But the minute my eyes saw veggie kabob on the menu, I was sold.

I love veggie kabobs. There’s something about roasted vegetables that makes my heart sing. The meal included a generous portion of rice, a small salad, pita bread and hummus, and either roasted carrots or tomatoes. It was also only 370 calories!

Everything on my plate was fantastic, and as expected, the portions were huge. I honestly could not finish it, but to be fair, we nibbled on spicy hummus and pita bread for the appetizer.

Marissa ordered what would have been my second choice: a falafel wrap. It too comes with a green salad and the restaurant’s signature sauce, which Marissa said was “SO GOOD.”

My favorite quote of the day actually was when I asked Marissa what she liked about the meal. Her response: It was light but tasty like I don’t feel gross after eating it.”