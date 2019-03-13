Scots Blank Trojans in 11-5A Opener

Highland Park played five games at its home tournament last weekend, including an 11-5 loss to Round Rock. But the Scots rebounded on Tuesday against Newman Smith. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

After struggling at the Scotland Yard Classic over the weekend, Highland Park bounced back with a 10-0 shutout of Carrollton Newman Smith in the District 11-5A opener on Tuesday.

The Scots (8-9, 1-0) opened tournament play with a 4-2 win over Sachse on March 7, then lost their next four games over three days. HP fell to Flower Mound 2-0, Denton Guyer 5-4, Round Rock 11-5, and Keller 9-5.

Next up, the Scots will host Conrad in their first 11-5A home game on Friday, then will travel to face Bryan Adams on March 19.