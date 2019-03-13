Highland Park earned two wins, and suffered its first loss of the season, during its three-game road trip to western Florida over the weekend.
Thursday, March 14, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Sports 

Scots Claim Two Wins in Sunshine State

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments , , ,

After a three-game road trip to Florida, Highland Park will take plenty of momentum to Austin for its next game before returning home later this month. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park earned two wins, and suffered its first loss of the season, during its three-game road trip to western Florida over the weekend.

The Scots (6-1) began by facing two teams from IMG Academy, dropping a 17-9 decision to the IMG national team and defeating the IMG varsity squad 17-11. HP added a 16-9 victory over Admiral Farragut Academy before heading home.

The Scots will return to action on March 23 at Austin Westlake prior to a showdown against rival ESD on March 29 at Highlander Stadium.

You May Also Like

Defense Lifts Scots Past Lovejoy in 15-5A

Todd Jorgenson 0

Scots Get Dramatic Bi-District Win

Chuck Cox 3

Scots Heading Back to State in Tennis

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *