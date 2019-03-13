Scots Claim Two Wins in Sunshine State

After a three-game road trip to Florida, Highland Park will take plenty of momentum to Austin for its next game before returning home later this month. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park earned two wins, and suffered its first loss of the season, during its three-game road trip to western Florida over the weekend.

The Scots (6-1) began by facing two teams from IMG Academy, dropping a 17-9 decision to the IMG national team and defeating the IMG varsity squad 17-11. HP added a 16-9 victory over Admiral Farragut Academy before heading home.

The Scots will return to action on March 23 at Austin Westlake prior to a showdown against rival ESD on March 29 at Highlander Stadium.