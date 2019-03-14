Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Goes Southern with Supper Club

A huge palatial mansion, delectable food, casual style in the garden, and wonderful libations are the foundation of a true southern supper club the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League will host this April.

(Above: Stock Image)

What’s a supper club you ask? Supper clubs swept the Southeast in the first part of the twentieth century due to a lack of restaurants, particularly eateries where people could openly and legally drink.

Newly revised and trending, the evenings are marked with a face-to-face camaraderie that hasn’t fared well in the Internet age, according to a Garden and Gun article.

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League will bring the supper club to Dallas on April 28.

“This will be a true Southern evening unlike anything Dallas has seen before and is planned to be an annual tradition,” event planners said.

Savor The Symphony: Southern Savour Supper Club is a garden party fundraiser designed to bring together friends and business leaders for a family-style dinner. The evening will include both live and silent auction, a wine pull, and a private music performance by Young Strings Musicians and the One O’Clock Lab Band from the University of North Texas.

Bettina Hennessy and Renée Querbes Farren will co-chair the event.

Sherwood Wagner is the honorary chair.

Single patron tickets start at $350. For more information, visit dallassymphponyleague.com.

Since 1946, the DSO League has worked to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education and fundraising efforts. Since 1998, the League has contributed more than $20 million in support of the Dallas Symphony Association’s Community Outreach and Education programs, which help bring the wonder of music to thousands in the Dallas Metroplex.