Popular Instagram Sensation to Pop Up at Mockingbird Station

After a successful Fort Worth run, the popular Instagram sensation Snap 151 is heading to Dallas.

The photo studio will pop up at Mockingbird Station from April 5 to May 19 in the space between Verizon and Accents.

Snap 151 is an interactive pop pop-up studio powered by photogenic color palettes and crave-worthy Instagrammable photo-ops The studio pop-up will feature a collective of backdrops, including a confetti room, streamers, flamingos, and even a ball pit.

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased in advance at www.snap151.com. General admission adult tickets are available for $20, and tickets for children under 3 are $12.