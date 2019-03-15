Friday, March 15, 2019

Symphony of Chefs held its ninth annual signature fundraiser Feb. 25 at Sixty Five Hundred. Philanthropists, socialites, and other well-known patrons of the Dallas community gathered to enjoy a wine-paired four-course dinner prepared by 29 of the most reputable chefs in the Dallas area.

All proceeds directly supported KidLinks, a North Texas-based nonprofit that provides healing for children and families through therapeutic music.

Guests were greeted by a champagne wall as they went into the venue, which set the tone for the rest of the evening. The intimate evening of just over 250 people began with light bites from featured hors d’oeuvres chef, Isaac Kek of Musumé, and live musical entertainment from some of Booker T. Washington’s finest.

(Photos by Tamytha Cameron)

