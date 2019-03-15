Taste of Dallas Returns in New All-Indoor Location

The annual festival of culinary delights, Taste of Dallas, returns this June at a new, all-indoor, fully air-conditioned location.

(Above: Taste of Dallas 2016)

The event will take place from June 7 to 9 at the Dallas Market Center Main Hall.

This year, Taste of Dallas also will debut a host of new food and beverage attractions, including Taste of the Neighborhoods and Whiskies of the World.

In its 33rd year, the event features over 100 chefs, restaurants, and beverage ambassadors. This Texas tradition is one of the largest and most anticipated events every year and offers something for everyone, from the die-hard foodie to the diner who wants to learn more about the best culinary experiences in Dallas.

Taste of Dallas will kick off with The Foodie Experience, its exclusive, one-night-only, limited-ticket event, where gourmet attendees (21 and older only) enjoy unlimited food tastings from more than 40 top chefs and restaurants, along with delicious samplings of wine, craft beer, and spirits – all included in the ticket price.

Weekend event highlights include Taste of the Neighborhoods, presented by Visit Dallas, where more than 40 restaurants from neighborhoods like the Park Cities, Bishop Arts District, and Knox/Henderson will be grouped by geographic areas, giving each neighborhood its own culinary profile; a Sunday Bruch; and a Whiskies of the World exhibit.

For more information, visit the website at tasteofdallas.org.