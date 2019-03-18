Actress Marlee Matlin To Speak at Pot of Gold Luncheon

Critically acclaimed actress Marlee Matlin will serve as this year’s Pot of Gold Luncheon keynote speaker, benefitting Rainbow Days.

Matlin, who received the academy award for Best Actress, in her debut film “Children of a Lesser God” became the youngest recipient of the Best Actress Oscar and only one of four actresses to receive the honor for her film debut.

Rainbow Days will host its 22nd annual Pot of Gold Luncheon May 3 at the Hilton Anatole Imperial Ballroom. The event will feature a silent auction, lunch, and book signing.

Though Matlin lost her hearing when she was only 18 months old, she never let her challenges dictate her future or deter her dreams. Along with a successful Hollywood career, Matlin has dedicated herself to raising awareness for many humanitarian causes.

She is a staunch advocate for children and a champion for those struggling against domestic abuse and addiction (battles she knows well). In 2009, Matlin published her New York Times Best-Selling autobiography I’ll Scream Later and has also authored three novels for children.

Table sponsorships for the event start at $1,500 and individual tickets for the luncheon are $150 per person, both of which are available to purchase online (click here).

This year’s goal is to raise $250,000 for Rainbow Days to ultimately help thousands of children and youth rise above adversity.

The 2019 Pot of Gold Luncheon Chair is Nikki Chriesman-Green. Chriesman-Green works as an attorney for USI Southwest’s in-house ERISA Counsel, specializing in employee benefits law.

A native of the Dallas/Fort Worth area, Chriesman-Green is a mother of three and actively serves as a mentor for at-risk youth seeking support in education. She first got involved with Rainbow Days as a Pot of Gold Luncheon attendee and has since continued her involvement and support of Rainbow Days through volunteering and now serving as Luncheon Chair.

“Rainbows Days is an organization that is near and dear to my heart,” Chriesman-Green said. “The services provided by Rainbow Days transcend race and socioeconomic boundaries and unite us all in hope, determination, and love. I look forward to supporting the Pot of Gold Luncheon, furthering the mission of Rainbow Days and reminding our attendees that there is a rainbow at the end of every storm.”

Last June, the 2018 Pot of Gold Luncheon, which featured author Liz Murray as keynote speaker and was presented by Attorneys Serving the Community and Nancy Ann and Ray L. Hunt, helped raise over $280,000 for Rainbow Days.