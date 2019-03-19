David Dike To Host Spring Art Preview and Auction

David Dike Fine Art will present the biannual Texas Art Preview & Auction this April.

The Spring sale will feature 251 lots of early to contemporary Texas art.

John Stone, a successful landscape architect, and fine art collector for over 40 years, will offer 60 paintings from his private collection. The collection is inspired by Stone’s love of and work with nature and a deep appreciation for Texas art, ranging from contemporary to traditional works.

The sale also features fresh works from the estate of Dallas’ own Otis Dozier. Other works by Dallas artists include Olin Travis, Edward Eisenlohr and Merritt Mauzey. In addition, Texas Modernism is represented with works by David Brownlow, Bill Bomar, Seymour Fogel, and Zanne Hochberg, the latter of which are from her children’s’ collections.

Set at Wildman Art Framing, 1715 Market Center Blvd. in Dallas, doors will open at 10 a.m. April 6. Bidding begins at noon and a preview will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 18 through April 5.

Taco Heads will cater the event and complimentary valet parking is available on the day of the auction.