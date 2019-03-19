Gallery: DIFFA/Dallas Unveils Jackets at Traffic LA

On Feb. 28, DIFFA/Dallas hosted an exclusive preview party at the Downtown Dallas staple, Traffic LA at The Joule Hotel, to reveal select jackets for House of DIFFA: Futuro.

The fashionable event provided guests with a first-hand look at some of the stunning jackets in this year’s Collection. Guests sipped on exquisite cocktails provided by Ketel One, sparkling rosé by Impeccable Rosé Brutand bites provided by The Joule Catering. DJ Steffi Burnsset the mood with her popular tunes while the evening’s guests were dazzled by jackets displayed throughout the room and on models.

Jackets on display included designs fromDolce & Gabanna, Monse, Alberta Ferretti, Sies Marjan, Rosie Assoulin, Zac Posen, Theory, Ted Baker, and many more. Select jackets will be on display in the windows at Traffic LA at The Joule Hotel until the night of House of DIFFA: Futuro.

This year’s theme, House of DIFFA: Futuro, celebrates a future with Zero stigma, Zero deaths, and Zero new infections.

(Photos by Joseph Brewster and Thomas Garza)