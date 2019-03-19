Vogel Alcove Benefit to Feature “Nashville” Stars

Over the last 27 years, Vogel Alcove’s Annual Arts Performance Event has become a can’t-miss occasion in the community, and the lineup of world-class, live entertainment has been a hallmark of the event. Past notable performers have included The Pointer Sisters, Idina Menzel, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Sarah McLachlan, Sheryl Crow, Kenny Loggins, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

This year, event chairs Allen Nye, chief executive officer at Oncor, and Matt Henry, senior vice president, general counsel, and secretary at Oncor, say they’re excited to welcome stars from the hit television show Nashville, Charles Esten and Jonathan Jackson.

Together Esten and Jackson have sold-out shows all over the U.S. and U.K. They will be joined by a surprise special guest and will perform music from the series as well as their own original material.

The 28th Annual Arts Performance Event: An Evening in Music City happens April 13 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. The evening begins at 6:00 p.m. with a cocktail reception where guests dressed in cowboy attire can mingle and enjoy a special art exhibit curated especially for this event.

Proceeds from this event benefit Vogel Alcove, an early childhood education and parent opportunity center that is working to break the cycle of poverty for homeless children and their families in Dallas.

Sponsorships and underwriting are available beginning at $1,500 up to $10,000 and a single sponsorship ticket is $750 and are available online (click here).

