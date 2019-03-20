North Texas Women Honored for Community Impact by Gittings

Gittings, a local portrait studio known for its quality and profound history, honored extraordinary women in March for Women’s History Month to commemorate its 90th anniversary.

Selfless Women to Remember: An Exhibition of Portraits by Gittings features and uplifts women of yesterday, today and tomorrow who have positively impacted North Texas and beyond.

The exhibition celebrated the service of 30 women, half of which were selected from the Gittings archives through a community-wide vote. The other half are members of the Junior Leagues of Dallas, Fort Worth and Collin County, each one nominated by her chapter and honored with a Gittings portrait of her own.

“All of these women have made incredible impacts in their communities and beyond,” said Rick Bettinger, President and Owner of Gittings in Dallas and Fort Worth. “It is our honor to recognize them as leaders in giving so much of their time, talent and treasure, and we hope the community is inspired by their selflessness.”

The honorees represent a diverse and extensive group of causes, organizations and impacts – all connected by their dedication to bettering the community.

(Courtesy photos)