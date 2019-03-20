Seale, Scots Rally Past Bryan Adams

Patrick Turner and Highland Park have won their first three games in District 11-5A play heading into a two-game homestand this weekend. (File photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park continued its hot start in District 11-5A play with a 5-3 road win over Bryan Adams on Tuesday.

After drubbing their first two league foes by a combined margin of 25-0, the Scots (10-9, 3-0) fended off a challenge by the Cougars. Aaron Plotkin was the winning pitcher and Parker Seale scored the go-ahead run by stealing home.

HP will return home for a pair of games this weekend, including a matchup against Carrollton Creekview on Friday and a nondistrict tilt against Flower Mound Marcus on Saturday.