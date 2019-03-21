Gallery: Equest Presents Arabian Nights Gala

Hombre and Amigo, two Equest therapy horses dressed in Arabian-inspired costumes, welcomed guests to the patron event for the Equest Presents Arabian Nights Gala at the striking home of Diane and Hal Brierley.

Approximately 80 guests celebrated the nearly sold-out fundraiser while paying tribute to Equest’s remarkable 38-year history of enhancing the quality of life for children and adults with diverse needs through the human-horse connection.

Guests mixed and mingled while feasting on an oversized charcuterie assortment and passed hors d’oeuvres provided by Food Glorious Food Catering. The libations flowed with Veuve Cliquot champagne and wine, sponsored by Connie and Denny Carreker and William Noble Fine Jewelry, and mixed cocktails featuring Reyka Vodka, Tullamore D.E.W. Irish Whiskey, Hendrick’s Gin, Milagro Silver and Fistful of Bourbon.

Equest CEO Lili Kellogg addressed the crowd, expressing her gratitude to Equest’s generous supporters. She said, “This party is about you and your support. It may be chilly outside, but there are a lot of warm hearts in here.”

The husband-and-wife-duo and Gala Co-Chairs Annie and Teal Griffeth also celebrated the gala patrons and Equest team. “When we first started, we didn’t know what we were getting into,” joked Teal, “but great causes come together, because great people put them together.” He was sure to highlight his mother, Louise Griffeth, who founded the Equest Women’s Auxiliary in 1986 and has continued to vigorously support Equest for the past 33 years. It is because of her passion and commitment that Annie and Teal wanted to carry on her legacy.

(Photos by Bob Manzano)