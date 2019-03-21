Gittings Celebrates Selfless Women to Remember

If a picture is worth a thousand words, a new exhibit by Gittings Photography might just be priceless.

In celebration of its 90th anniversary, the prestigious portrait studio is amplifying its dedication to the community by honoring extraordinary women throughout March for Women’s History Month.

Selfless Women to Remember: An Exhibition of Portraits by Gittings features and uplifts women of yesterday, today, and tomorrow who have positively impacted North Texas and beyond.

The exhibit celebrates the service of 30 women, half of which were selected from the Gittings archives through a community-wide vote and includes Barbara Bush, Ebby Halliday, Margaret McDermott, Nancy Brinker, and many more.

The other half are members of the Junior Leagues of Dallas, Fort Worth and Collin County, each one nominated by her chapter and honored with a Gittings portrait of her own.

The exhibit will be on display through March 24 at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Place, in Plano.

JUNIOR LEAGUE HONOREES:

Jennifer Kirksey, Elizabeth Pierce, Christa Sanford, Mary Brinegar, Joanna Clarke, Christal Atkinson, Shanelle Reyes, Joan Katz, Nan Matson, Peggy Sims, Robin Joseph-Williams, Carole Greisdorf, Kara Olson, Jenna Maynard, Irum Jones

LEGENDARY WOMEN FROM GITTINGS’ ARCHIVES:

Barbara Bush, Caroline Rose Hunt, Clarice Tinsley, Ebby Halliday, Edna Gladney, Lady Bird Johnson, Laura Bush, Margaret McDermott, Mary Kay Ash, Nancy Brinker, Nancy Nasher, Octavia Spencer, Patricia Southall Smith, Ruth Carter Stevenson, Ruth Sharp Altshuler