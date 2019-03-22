Friday, March 22, 2019

House of the Month: 4136 Prescott Avenue

A flowing floorplan, 15-foot-high ceilings, and an abundance of windows give this home a light, bright, and airy feel. It boasts four bedrooms, three large full baths, and two half baths plus office/study space and an open den. The home offers three outside entertainment areas with balconies and terraces on each level. Adjacent to Highland Park, just three blocks from Turtle Creek, and close to shopping, parks, and top restaurants, this is the neighborhood where you want to be.

(Photo Courtesy Dallas City Center Realtors)

