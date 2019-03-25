Home Essentials Brand Opens First Texas Store

A new store offering the comforts of home – or at least the things that make home the perfect place to relax – is set to open in the Knox/Henderson neighborhood.

The home essentials brand Parachute will open the doors to its first Texas store on March 28.

The 1,278 square-foot space will feature Parachute’s best-selling linens, bath essentials, homewares, and new spring releases such as their dreamy Cloud Cotton bedding collection and limited-edition ceramics collab with Mt. Washington.

Customers will also have the chance to test out Parachute’s recently launched eco-hybrid mattress.

Designed by Parachute founder and CEO, Ariel Kaye, the space is open and airy with a naturally inspired color palette. A beautiful front porch and welcoming storefront create a residential feel that matches the neighborhood’s signature style – with a blend of Kaye’s Venice Beach aesthetic.

“As we consider new locations, we always want to be in the neighborhoods where our customers currently live, work, and shop – and we found that and more in Knox-Henderson,” Kaye said. “We can’t wait to settle in and become a bigger part of this vibrant community.”