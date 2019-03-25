HPISD Boundary Rezoning Committee Formed to Create Study

Fifteen district residents have been selected to be part of a committee that will study and make recommendations to the HPISD Board of Trustees for new elementary school attendance boundaries.

The committee will begin its work in April with the goal of making a recommendation for five elementary school boundaries, up from the existing four, to the board this October.

The meetings will be open to the public.

“Since every elementary school boundary is going to be impacted, we believe it is important that the community have an opportunity to observe the process and provide feedback,” said Paul Rowsey, committee chair and trustee. “We recognize that parents, students, and residents will be watching closely and we want everyone to understand the rationale for decisions that will eventually be made.”

The new boundaries will go into effect for the 2020-21 school year.

The committee includes two volunteers from each current school attendance zone, two additional community members, as well as current and former trustees. Three HPISD administrators will serve as ex-officio members.

“We were very pleased to have 60 people apply to serve on this committee, each of whom brought unique strengths to the process,” Rowsey said. “I am confident that the individuals selected will be analytical, data-driven and approach our task with a district-wide perspective.”

Members of the committee include: G.T. Barden, Michael Bodwell, Mike Boone (former HPISD trustee), Michael Denton Jr., Judy Gibbs (former HPISD trustee), Stacy Kelly (current HPISD trustee), Blythe Koch, Ellen Lee, Julie Lilly, Larry Nixon, Paul Rowsey (chair and current HPISD trustee), Tom Sharpe (current HPISD trustee), Lynn Stocker, Lee Wagner, and Doug Woodward.