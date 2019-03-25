Hyer Faster Stronger Fun Run Returns

Come run with Hyer.

The chairs of the Hyer Preschool Association’s (HPA) spring fundraiser are hard at work, preparing the second annual Hyer Faster Stronger 5K Fun Run.

The event will take place May 4 and includes a 5K race through University Park, as well as a 1K fun run for young children, and post-race celebration in Smith Park.

For 37 years, the HPA annual fundraiser was The Happy Hollydays Bazaar gift market. Last year, they elected to take their fundraising in a different direction. Thus, Hyer Faster Stronger was created, said Brooke Messer, HPA Hyer Faster Stronger co-chair.

Last year, the race was attended by 500 runners and walkers and was an instant success.

“We look forward to building on the success of last year and make this event one the community will love for years to come,” Messer said.

The fun run will begin at 9 a.m. at the corner of Caruth Boulevard and Greenbrier Drive.

Adult and children over age 10 are encouraged to participate in the 5K race. The race route is entirely residential through the beautiful streets of University Park.

The 1K fun run for younger children will take place immediately following the 5K. It will begin with an energizing warm-up and consist of two laps around Smith Park.

After completion of both races, all runners, family members, and neighbors are invited to a post-race celebration in Smith Park complete with food trucks, a DJ, and fun activities for children.

“We are so proud to be a part of a new tradition that appeals to families and promotes an active, healthy commitment to fitness and the outdoors while providing Hyer with vital funding,” said event co-chair Stephanie Lauck.

“From the parent volunteers in the HPA to our generous corporate sponsors, we are all community partners committed to Hyer’s excellence. We hope you bring the whole family for a fun-filled day”