Tickets to Dior Exhibit Go On Sale April 15

This May, the Dallas Museum of Art will present Dior: From Paris to the World – more than 70 years of the French House’s legacy and influence.

Tickets go on sale April 15.

After its enormously successful debut at the Denver Art Museum, the exhibit will open in Dallas at the DMA on May 19, featuring a selection of new looks from Dior, including vintage couture by Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent, and updated works from Maria Grazia Chiuri, which will be seen for the first time in the Dallas presentation.

The DMA is the only other U.S. venue for this extensive and highly anticipated retrospective of the celebrated haute couture house, described by the Wall Street Journal as “an epic enterprise . . . timelessly elegant yet avant-garde.”

The exhibition in Dallas is presented by PNC with leadership support provided by Nancy C. and Richard R. Rogers.

Tickets for the exhibit will go on sale to the public on April 15 at DMA.org.

“The House of Dior has been a legendary force in fashion and visual culture for decades and continues to be an important influence that blurs the lines between fashion and art,” said Agustín Arteaga, the DMA’s Eugene McDermott director.

“Dallas has long recognized the artistic significance of Dior, most notably when in 1947, early in his career, Christian Dior traveled here to receive the Neiman Marcus Award for Distinguished Service in the Field of Fashion. We are excited to welcome this innovative creative voice back to our city and to offer DMA audiences the opportunity to be inspired by the remarkable legacy of a global icon.”

DMA Members will have access to a pre-sale to reserve their free tickets. Due to the popularity of the exhibition and the high number of expected visitors, all visitors and DMA Members must have a timed ticket. When the exhibition opens to the public on May 19, the Tuesday–Thursday weekday ticket price for adults will be $20 and tickets for Friday–Sunday will be $25.

Dior: From Paris to the World will feature a selection of more than a hundred haute couture dresses, as well as accessories, photographs, original sketches, runway videos, and other archival material, and trace the history of the iconic haute couture fashion house.

The exhibit also will profile its founder, Christian Dior, and subsequent artistic directors who have carried Dior’s vision into the 21st century.

Organized by DAM and curated by Florence Müller, the DAM’s Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion, the exhibition is designed by Shohei Shigematsu, OMA Partner and Director of the global firm’s New York office. Sarah Schleuning, The Margot B. Perot Senior Curator of Decorative Arts and Design at the DMA, curates the Dallas presentation. Spanning more than seven decades, this retrospective will offer a new perspective on the fashion house’s legacy following the Paris exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

Christian Dior generated a revolution in Paris and around the globe after World War II in 1947 with his New Look collection.

Dior, the art gallerist who became a celebrated couturier, completely shed the masculine silhouette that had been established during the war, expressing modern femininity with his debut collection.

Dior’s sophisticated designs, featuring soft shoulders, accentuated busts, nipped waists, and dancing corolla shaped skirts, were inspired by his passion for flowers. The result was elegant feminine contours that brought a breath of fresh air to the fashion world through luxurious swaths of fabrics, revolutionary design, and lavish embroidery. This marked the beginning of an epic movement in fashion history that would eventually lead to Dior successfully becoming the first worldwide couture house.

The Museum will mount this major exhibition with loans from the esteemed Dior Héritage Collection, many of which have rarely been seen outside of Europe, with additional loans from major institutions.

The presentation, showcasing pivotal themes in the House of Dior’s global history, will focus on how Christian Dior cemented his fashion house’s reputation within a decade and established the house worldwide—as well as highlight how his successors adeptly incorporated their own design aesthetic.

“The history and impact of The House of Dior is the result of a convergence of several artistic directors who have made visionary, yet distinct, contributions to the French haute couture house,” said Sarah Schleuning, The Margot B. Perot senior curator of decorative arts and design at the DMA. “The exhibition takes audiences through more than seven decades of innovation, bringing together the most exciting, dynamic, and pivotal pieces.”

Visitors also will be able to capture the unique technique of the Dior ateliers in a dramatic visual display presenting a glimpse into this secret world, including sketches, toiles, and the intricate process of embroidery. The atelier represents the heart of the house where seamstresses work with Dior’s creative directors to collaboratively bring couture to life.