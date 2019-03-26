East Hampton Sandwich Co. Gets New Culinary Director, Menu

For years, Park Cities local Hunter Pond led the culinary oversight for his restaurants East Hampton Sandwich Co. and Hudson House – both under Vandelay Hospitality Group.

“Vandelay has reached a point where we are expanding into multiple verticals within the hospitality space,” Pond shared. “We needed another visionary to help lead culinary development for our current portfolio and soon-to-be-announced new projects. After an exhaustive search that took us coast to coast, we found the perfect fit right in our home town.”

Christopher Patrick will take the role as culinary director.

“Chris just cooked the competition under the table,” Pond said about the decision.

With over 18 years of restaurant experience, Patrick most-recently served as the culinary director at Abacus Jasper Restaurant Group.

Patrick also worked at other notable Dallas restaurants such as Nobu, Yutaka Sushi Bistro, Nana, and N9NE Steakhouse. His talent and culinary style landed him a spot on the Dallas Business Journal’s 40 Under 40 List in 2018 and an opportunity to cook a dinner at the renowned James Beard House in New York City 2017, an honor reserved for only the most innovative and admirable chefs in America.

“I’m very excited to be joining the team at Vandelay,” said Patrick. “My first order of business is debuting a new East Hampton Sandwich Co. menu that will be coming in April, bringing back some old classics and debuting some of my sandwich creations. I can’t wait to show what Hunter and I have been working on.”