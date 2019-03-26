Full Film Lineup Released for Dallas International Film Festival

Dallas Film has announced the full lineup for the 13th annual Dallas International Film Festival (DIFF) powered by Capital One.

The films include five World Premieres, one U.S. Premiere, 37 Texas Premieres, and 15 Dallas Premieres. The festival, which is the largest film festival in North Texas, will be held April 11 to April 18, with screenings at Magnolia Theater, West Village in Uptown Dallas; Studio Movie Grill, Royal Lane; and Dallas Museum of Art.

For the first time at DIFF, all seats are reserved and tickets are available only through the Atom Tickets app. Tickets will be available to the public on March 27.

Movies showing at The Magnolia.

Movies showing at Studio Movie Grill.

“We are excited to offer DIFF supporters an exceptional lineup featuring more than 130 films from more than 35 countries,” said Johnathan Brownlee, CEO & president of Dallas Film and executive director of Dallas International Film Festival.

In addition to showcasing a diverse range of films, the festival boasts Q&A sessions with filmmakers, nightly red carpets, films produced by area students and veterans, award presentations, live music performances each night and engaging activities.

Festivalgoers will have the opportunity to meet filmmakers and actors from both major and independent films.

“At DIFF, we understand that film is the most relatable art form and connects individuals through shared experiences,” said James Faust, artistic director of Dallas Film. “Hundreds of hours went into hand selecting the films that will be screened at DIFF, and our goal is to offer a variety of fascinating, heartwarming, educational, and insightful films that will be thought-provoking and relatable to DIFF festivalgoers.”