Knife Dallas to Host Bollinger Champagne Pairing Dinner
Knife at The Highland Dallas is set to host an event you don’t want to miss. A Bollinger Champagne Pairing Dinner is scheduled for April 9.
The exclusive dinner will feature a five-course tasting menu prepared by Chef John Tesar, with Bollinger Champagne pairings selected by Knife’s sommelier, Ben Reynolds. Additionally, the dinner will celebrate the release of 2008 Bollinger La Grande Année Brut, so attendees will be some of the first to taste it.
Bollinger, founded in 1829, is known for producing great champagnes with a powerful, sophisticated, and complex style.
Tickets (click here) for the dinner are $200 per person – gratuity and tax not included.
The tasting menu includes:
First Course
A Puff of Caviar
Second Course
Fried Oysters, Nashville Hot Sauce, Caviar
Third Course
Crab and Sea Urchin Risotto
Fourth Course
Korean BBQ Loin of Lamb, Korean Pancake, Various Flavors of Kim Chi
Fifth Course
Strawberry Roulade, Strawberry & Champagne Sorbet