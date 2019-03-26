Knife Dallas to Host Bollinger Champagne Pairing Dinner

Knife at The Highland Dallas is set to host an event you don’t want to miss. A Bollinger Champagne Pairing Dinner is scheduled for April 9.

The exclusive dinner will feature a five-course tasting menu prepared by Chef John Tesar, with Bollinger Champagne pairings selected by Knife’s sommelier, Ben Reynolds. Additionally, the dinner will celebrate the release of 2008 Bollinger La Grande Année Brut, so attendees will be some of the first to taste it.

Bollinger, founded in 1829, is known for producing great champagnes with a powerful, sophisticated, and complex style.

Tickets (click here) for the dinner are $200 per person – gratuity and tax not included.

The tasting menu includes:

First Course

A Puff of Caviar

Second Course

Fried Oysters, Nashville Hot Sauce, Caviar

Third Course

Crab and Sea Urchin Risotto

Fourth Course

Korean BBQ Loin of Lamb, Korean Pancake, Various Flavors of Kim Chi

Fifth Course

Strawberry Roulade, Strawberry & Champagne Sorbet