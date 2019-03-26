Lagree Fitness Studio to Open in University Park

A Lagree Fitness Studio all about building relationships and celebrating individuality will open this summer at the corner of McFarlin and Hillcrest.

Located at 6401 Hillcrest Ave., Tight, will offer a sophisticated urban design that will deliver exciting energy that will fuse with the pulse of the neighborhood.

It also will be home to Dallas’ first M3X Megaformer, a patented Pilates-based machine created by Sebastien Lagree.

Each 50-minute session will follow The Lagree Method developed by fitness visionary Sebastien Lagree. Popular with celebrities and athletes for rapid results, the high-intensity, low-impact workout stimulates core strength, cardiovascular endurance, balance, and flexibility.

Recommended for all fitness levels, The Method is performed on patented equipment that uses variable resistance and dynamic tension to strengthen, tighten and tone the body.

“Tight is a community vested in each other’s success and joined by a passion to make Park Cities a happier, healthier place,” said founder Ginger Appleberry. “It’s an honor to introduce TIGHT to University Park and serve the community I love.”

Sessions will be offered seven days a week and are tailored to accommodate clients with busy schedules. On select days, Tight will offer classes at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.

Visit Tight’s website at tightdallas.com and subscribe to The List to receive free classes, updates and an invite to the VIP grand opening party where one lucky guest will win one year of unlimited classes.

Grand opening festivities will include a shoe drive for the homeless, with more charitable initiatives on deck.