Local Teens to Host Party in the Park Benefit

More than 300 students from area high schools are hosting a fun-filled evening this weekend at the annual Party in the Park benefiting the children’s programs at Reconciliation Outreach.

The event began seven years ago when six high school girls had the vision to create a new family-oriented event to raise community awareness and funds for Reconciliation Outreach, an East Dallas urban ministry. The money raised from the event has helped RO meet important needs, such as providing a new van to transport the children and expanding the programs to serve double the number of children who attend daily.

Party in the Park will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. this Sunday, March 31, at NorthPark’s CenterPark.

Local teen talent such as Highland Park High School’s a capella group Park Version and Claire DeJean, who recently appeared on The Voice, will perform.

Highland Park High School sophomores Key Coker Jr., Warren Peterie, and Robert Sell are co-chairing the event.

“It is an honor to serve as a Co-Chair for this event because I think it is fantastic being able to help Reconciliation Outreach continue to have a positive impact in the lives of the children,” said Coker. “Seeing how much joy and love RO is able to bring to the lives of these kids by sharing the word of God with them is truly amazing. I believe that is something worth my time and support.”

Other performers at the event include Haley Coleman, Due Tomorrow, Do Tomorrow, Fifth Phoenix, Kali Kleiman, Phoebe Knag and Merritt McCaleb, Val Mooty, Jack Young, and DJ Ryan McCord.

Students serving on the Host Committee attend Allen High School, Cambridge, Covenant, Episcopal School of Dallas, Greenhill, Highland Park High School, Jesuit, Parish, St. Mark’s, and Ursuline.

In addition to the performances, dinner will be served and a community service activity.

Event sponsors include NorthPark Center, Pegasus Bank, The Snoring Center, and La Duni. Underwriting opportunities are still available.

Tickets start at $65 and can be purchased online at www.rodallas.org.

For more information, contact Brad Slimp at [email protected].