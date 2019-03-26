One Man’s Treasure to Host Annual Gala

One Man’s Treasure, a local nonprofit that provides clothing for men recently released from prison, will host its annual gala April 11 at the Museum of Biblical Art.

The theme of the gala, “What’s Cookin’ in Dallas? A Night at the Museum,” will concentrate on the essence of art, as we see it as sophistication, and how a lot of the men involved with the nonprofit see inspiration as they paint away behind the jail’s bars.

One Man’s Treasure seeks to empower men recently released from prison who come to the Dallas area by providing them with clothing and opportunities for networking.

“The great thing about our impact is that we keep these men from going into poverty and creating a safer community, as they become contributing members of society through our help and the assistance of some collaborating partners,” said Monica Yokogawa, who works with the nonprofit. “It’s a really good message and maybe a subject we don’t always highlight. A new subject and societal concern that would be interesting to share with the public.”

Tickets for the event start at $125 and can be purchased by clicking here.