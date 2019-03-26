Room to Grow Luncheon Returns for Third Year

A gorgeous day outside in the Neiman Marcus Courtyard at NorthPark Center with food, fun, and fashions will set the backdrop for the third annual Room To Grow Luncheon.

The event, which will take place at 11 a.m. April 17, will be chaired by Kristi Bare and Nancy Gopez. Proceeds will benefit Dec My Room.

Founded 12 years ago in Houston, with the Dallas chapter celebrating its 4th anniversary, Dec My Room helps “to create a healing place” for children who are being admitted into a hospital for a prolonged amount of time.

Dec My Room volunteers personalize the hospital room upon a patient’s arrival with items that complement the special likes and interests of the individual patient. These items are for them to enjoy during their stay and take home when they leave. Dec My Room is a unique and innovative charitable program whose efforts help improve the attitudes of patients and their healing process.

Room to Grow will include a reception, luxury raffle items, a seated luncheon, and a presentation by both Kimberly Schlegel Whitman, NorthPark’s Fashion and Lifestyle Ambassador, and Meredith Land, NBC-5 evening anchor.

The presentation will showcase the trending colors of spring fashion from Neiman Marcus NorthPark, followed by bubbles and sweets on Level Two of Neiman Marcus. Nine-year-old Bennett Williams, son of Kirsa and Keith Williams, will receive the 2019 Celebrate Flight Award.

“We know it will be a fabulous day of fashion and fundraising in the beautiful outdoor setting of the Neiman Marcus Courtyard,” said Karen Michlewicz, Dallas executive director. “We are also honored to present Bennett with the Celebrate Flight Award. Through the funds raised from the luncheon, we will be able to create healing spaces for more children who have extended stays in the hospital like Bennett.”

Sponsorships for the Room to Grow Luncheon and Fashion Presentation begin at $500, with individual tickets $175 each. To purchase sponsorships or tickets, visit roomtogrow2019.com.