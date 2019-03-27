HP Drops Nailbiter Against Woodrow

Defensive miscues were costly for Highland Park during a narrow 7-6 loss to Woodrow Wilson on Tuesday, dropping the Lady Scots into third place at the halfway point of District 11-5A play.

The defeat followed on the heels of a pair of lopsided victories, including a 12-1 win over Thomas Jefferson on March 22 in which Claire Walker pitched an abbreviated no-hitter.

Next up, the Lady Scots (11-7, 5-2) will host Carrollton Newman Smith on Friday before beginning a three-game road swing on April 2 at Conrad.