Upcoming Savour Supper Club Announces Chef

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra League is excited to announce that Fearing’s Restaurant will cook up a southern-style menu for the Southern Savour Supper Club – a garden party fundraiser that brings together friends and business leaders for a family style dinner.

The event will take place on April 28 in the magnificent southern estate of Amanda and Brint Ryan.

The evening will include both a live and silent auction, a wine pull and a private musical performance by Young Strings Musicians and the One O’Clock Lab Band from the University of North Texas.

The dress is garden party chic, with white and seersucker suits, hats and canes encouraged. There will be a Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Award – Best Dressed Big Daddy.

The Honorary Chair is Sherwood Wagner. It is chaired by Bettina Hennessy and Co-Chaired by Renée Querbes Farren. Lisa Loy Laughlin is the DSOL president.

The Patron Party will be held on April 25 at the home of Sherwood Wagner.

A wine, shopping, and date night will be held at Swoozie’s, 8417 Preston Center Plaza, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 17. Swoozie’s will offer 15 percent off purchases and then will, in turn, donate the 15 percent back to the DSO League all day. Guests are asked to bring a bottle of wine, valued over $35, for the wine pull.

Tickets start at $350 and are available online.