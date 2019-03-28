Gather Kitchen Joins Brunch Scene

You love brunch. We love brunch. And Gather Kitchen at Preston Center is launching a boozy brunch this April. The best part: No reservations are required!

When it comes to Dallas, brunch is the most important meal of the weekend. Serious brunchers know all the best spots for the most Instagrammable dishes and the best libation options for Saturday splurging.

Gather Kitchen will launch a Saturday-only brunch, starting April 6, complete with the most unique approach to waffles this town has seen. Served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., head chef and founder Soraya Spencer has many new delectables on the menu, including Salmon Benedict, Waffle BLT, Skillet Hash, Chicken and Waffles, Homemade Granola & Almond Milk, and Gather Juevos.

Click here to read the full menu.

Spoiler alert: Brunchers will also be treated to a special bar station each Saturday – and it’s free.

It literally costs zero dollars.

Libations will be different each week and include a Sheela Tequila mixing station, a Beat Vodka Bloody Mary bar, and other concoctions. The Sangria bar from Sociology Wine will be complete with a variety of exotic fruits.

“Brunch is a staple in the Dallas foodie scene,” Spencer said. “We are excited to welcome our guests to gather around pure food that fuels your lifestyle (that’s our motto). We put our own spin on popular brunch dishes, but you’ve never seen them like this.”