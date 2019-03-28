Lady Scots Roll Into Playoff Opener

Highland Park’s Presley Echols has scored 42 goals on the season, as the Lady Scots prepare to face Kimball in their first-round playoff game on Thursday. (File photo: Rob Graham)

After winning the 25th district title in program history this season, Highland Park will aim to start another deep postseason run this week.

The Lady Scots (19-1-3) will face Kimball in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs at 6 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Stadium on the Hillcrest High School campus.

The Lady Knights are the fourth-place team from District 12-5A. The winner will meet either Wylie East or Frisco Centennial in the area round on April 2.

The Lady Scots capped an undefeated season with a 5A state title in 2017, but were upset last year by eventual state champion Frisco Wakeland in the regional finals.

HP is riding a 16-game winning streak, including an 8-1 road win over Woodrow Wilson on March 22 in which Presley Echols and Megan O’Neal each scored two goals.

Echols has accumulated a remarkable 42 goals this season, while the Lady Scots have found the back of the net 123 times as a team — for an average of 5.3 goals per game.