News Early Voting Runs April 22-30 for May 4 Election March 29, 2019March 27, 2019 Staff Report 0 Comments Early Voting, HPISD, HPISD Place 4, Jae Ellis, news, phillip philbin, Renee A. Bottoms With Paul Rowsey not running, three contend for the HPISD Place 4 seat. Read more about why these candidates are running, how they view implementation of the bond program, and what they see as the biggest challenges. Renee A. Bottoms | Professor | HPISD resident for 18 months Jae Ellis | Legal consulting sales | HPISD resident for 11 years Phillip Philbin | Attorney | HPISD resident for 21 years