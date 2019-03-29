HP Girls Slay Knights in Playoff Opener

Megan O’Neal scored twice as Highland Park routed Kimball to begin its postseason run. The Lady Scots should face a tougher test in the next round. (Photo: Chris McGathey)

Highland Park has spent the past several weeks crushing the competition in District 11-5A. Things weren’t any different for the Lady Scots in their playoff opener.

HP cruised to a 12-0 win against overmatched Kimball on Thursday in a Class 5A Region II bi-district game at Franklin Stadium, and extended its winning streak to 17 games overall.

Next up, the Lady Scots (20-1-3) will face either Wylie East or Frisco Centennial in the area round on Tuesday, at a time and site to be determined.

Presley Echols led the way with three goals, while Megan O’Neal and Kathryn Franks added two apiece. Other goal scorers for HP included Keller Matise, Kate White, Racquel Pacewicz, Halley Ray, and Maja Davison.

The Lady Scots recorded a double-digit scoring output for the sixth time this season, and brought their season total as a team to 135 goals.