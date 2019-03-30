Dallas Architecture Forum Hosts Deans Roundtable

The Dallas Architecture Forum, a non-profit organization providing public education about architecture, design, and the urban environment, will continue its Spring 2019 lecture series with “Architecture Deans Roundtable.”

(Above: Michelle Addington, Adrian Parr, and Jorge Vanegas)

The April 2 event will be moderated by Mark Lamster, UT Arlington CAPPA professor and Dallas Morning News architecture critic. The forum will begin at 7 p.m. with a complimentary reception at 6:15 p.m. in the Horchow Auditorium at the Dallas Museum of Art.

“With the continued rapid growth of population, corporations, and businesses coming to Texas, there will be challenges in transportation, water supply, and the use of all our natural resources, as well as the need to explore the best design and building practices that will create the infrastructure of our state going forward,” said Nate Eudaly, forum executive director.

“This Roundtable will provide a fascinating opportunity to hear from the leaders who are training the future creators and problem solvers who will address these issues across our state and beyond, and in their own areas.”

Program participants include Dean Michelle Addington from the UT-Texas, Dean Adrian Parr from UT-Arlington, Dean Jorge Vanegas from Texas A&M, and Dean Jim Williamson of Texas Tech.

Tickets for this lecture are $20 for general admission, $15 for DMA members, and $5 for students (with ID). Tickets can be purchased at the door before the lecture.