EarthxGlobalGala to Honor Environmentalist Jean-Michel Cousteau Family

EarthxGlobalGala will celebrate all things green this April with a star-studded gala to honor environmental heroes and change-makers working to protect our planet.

The April 26 event will take place at The Statler Hotel downtown. In addition to an evening of delightful bites, live and silent auction, country music superstar LeAnn Rimes will perform as part of the musical entertainment.

Honorees include the Jean-Michel Cousteau family, who will be presented with the Explorers award; The Tetiaroa Society will be presented with the Eco Organization Award, and Juan Bazaldua will receive the Emerging Leader Award for his pursuits and achievements in the field of sustainability and renewable energies.

DisneyNature also will be recognized as this year’s Corporate Sustainability Leader. DisneyNature will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with the release of their 10th film Penguins, due out on Earth Day 2019.

Jean-Michel and Celine Cousteau’s newest films will also be premiered during the film festival.

Philanthropist Simona Beal serves as honorary chair, entrepreneur Greg Nieberding as chair, and Trammell S. Crow as chair emeritus.

“My decision to chair this year’s gala was based on multiple factors,” Beal said. “The most important of which was bringing recognition to the importance of protecting our beautiful planet. As more and more of our world is damaged by thoughtless practices, it’s increasingly important to purposely choose to help our environment.”

Tickets are available online at earthx.org/earthxglobalgala