“Fabiano, Hymel & Polenzani” to Command Centerstage at The Dallas Opera

The Dallas Opera will present three of the most sought-after tenors of the 21st century as they perform a tremendously exciting program of classic opera arias, Broadway favorites, and American standards.

“Fabiano, Hymel, and Polenzani” will perform together onstage for the very first time at 7 p.m. May 11 in the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House at the AT&T Performing Arts Center, as the centerpiece of The 2019 Dallas Opera Gala, an elegant annual spring fundraiser.

Single tickets for the concert are priced at $50 to $275 each and include free access to the exciting post-performance After Party — with live music and complimentary beer and wine — in the lobby of the Winspear Opera House.

Concert tickets may be purchased separately.

Internationally-acclaimed American tenors Michael Fabiano, Bryan Hymel, and Matthew Polenzani will perform with The Dallas Opera Orchestra under the baton of renowned Italian guest conductor Carlo Montanaro.

“It’s easy to see why true opera lovers are willing to travel long distances to experience these artists onstage, and why our patrons are already buzzing with anticipation,” said Ian Derrer, The Kern Wildenthal general director and CEO.

The trio will sing a selection of Opera’s most memorable moments from Turandot, Pagliacci, Werther, L’elisir d’amore, Fedora, Eugene Onegin, and La Gioconda. The program will also include an American song medley and unforgettable songs from some of the finest productions of the twentieth-century musical stage.

“Maestro Montanaro and these incredibly gifted tenors have come together in the prime of their careers to create an unforgettable evening of poignant and passionate performances,” Derrer said.

“This opportunity to hear Michael Fabiano, Bryan Hymel, and Matthew Polenzani, side by side is not likely to be repeated here in Dallas. Music lovers should take note and make the most of it,” Derrer said.