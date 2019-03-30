Rotary Urges Parade Lovers to Fight Hunger Now

In the area fight against hunger getting patriotic with the Rotary Club of Park Cities a few months early could bring an April windfall to the North Texas Food Bank.

Once again the food bank is the Rotary’s designated beneficiary for the Park Cities Fourth of July Parade. While the Rotary will be accepting donations for the food bank for the next few months, gifts made in the next several days will make a bigger difference than others.

That’s because Alliance Data is offering a triple match to food bank donations made through April 11.

Rotary Club member Sarah Oliai noted that match turns a $25 donation into $100, a $50 donation into $200, and a $100 donation into $400.

“This is a very exciting match,” she said. Make donations here.